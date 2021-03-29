-
An encampment of homeless people that has occupied Portland's City Hall Plaza for more than two weeks could disperse soon.Leaders say that the protest…
-
The Portland mayor and a pair of city councilors held a "listening session" Wednesday morning with dozens of the city's homeless population who have…
-
For the third night, a group of protesters in Portland will set up tents, blankets and other camping supplies in front of city hall as part of a…
-
For the past few weeks, as the places where homeless people often receive services have been closed, some have been spending their days — and in some…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged all of Maine's congregate settings, including homeless shelters, which have had to reduce capacity.Many advocates say…
-
Like many cities in Maine, Bangor has seen a growing number of people who are homeless. The city has limited shelter beds, and the problem is of…
-
Homelessness is a growing problem around the country, including here in Maine.Portland is currently working through the long and contentious process of…
-
Federal Data Show The Homeless Rate Dropped In Maine. State Advocates Say The Numbers Are MisleadingAccording to federal data released earlier this month, the number of people experiencing homelessness in Maine dropped by more than 15 percent from 2018…
-
Advocates for the homeless worry that Robert Marbut, a consultant who has been hired by many cities, will roll back the successes of arranging housing for the homeless.
-
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is launching a voucher program for up to 25 greater Portland youth who are aging out of the…