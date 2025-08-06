Non-profit secures funding to open Lewiston's first 24-7 homeless shelter

The non-profit Kaydenz Kitchen said it's secured $2.5 million needed to open a 24-hour homeless shelter in Lewiston.

The funds will come from MaineHousing. The shelter is expected to open at the start of next year, and serve about 40 people.

“This shelter is not just about beds — it’s about safety, dignity and offering people a pathway forward," Kevin Boilard, president of Kaydenz Kitchen said in a written statement.

Once open, Kaydenz Kitchen will operate Lewiston's first low-barrier, 24-7 emergency shelter in Lewiston. It will be located on Horton Street, just a few blocks away from Kennedy Park.

The non-profit had struggled for months to find funds and a location for the shelter. Kaydenz Kitchen was selected by the city to operate the shelter, which was initially planned to be located at the former Schemengees Bar and Grille, the site of a mass shooting in 2023.