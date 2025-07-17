New location for 24 hour Lewiston homeless shelter announced

Lewiston-based nonprofit Kaydenz Kitchen announced Thursday that it's found a site for a new 24 hour homeless shelter.

The shelter will be located on Horton Street in the building formerly occupied by Fortin Funeral Home, just a few blocks away from Kennedy Park.

With a site under contract, Kaydenz Kitchen said it's now in a better position to raise funds ahead of the colder winter months.

The nonprofit was selected by the city to operate the shelter, which was initially planned to be located at the former Schemengees Bar and Grille, the site of a mass shooting in 2023.