Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

New location for 24 hour Lewiston homeless shelter announced

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 17, 2025 at 3:22 PM EDT

Lewiston-based nonprofit Kaydenz Kitchen announced Thursday that it's found a site for a new 24 hour homeless shelter.

The shelter will be located on Horton Street in the building formerly occupied by Fortin Funeral Home, just a few blocks away from Kennedy Park.

With a site under contract, Kaydenz Kitchen said it's now in a better position to raise funds ahead of the colder winter months.

The nonprofit was selected by the city to operate the shelter, which was initially planned to be located at the former Schemengees Bar and Grille, the site of a mass shooting in 2023.
Tags
Health Lewistonhomelessness
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight