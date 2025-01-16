© 2025 Maine Public

Five school districts will share $2 million to prevent student homelessness

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published January 16, 2025 at 5:22 PM EST
A police officer informs inhabitants of a homeless encampment to pack up before city workers arrived to clean up the area, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Portland, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE photo - A homeless encampment, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Portland, Maine.

Five Maine school districts will share $2 million in state funding to prevent student homelessness.

The funds allocated through MaineHousing can be used to hire homeless prevention specialists or provide direct financial assistance to help families.

MaineHousing's Scott Thistle said this is one time funding but he hopes it might have a lasting effect.

"We want this to help prevent homelessness for students. But the other part of this is we're hoping that we learn as much as we can from this to maybe help inform policies to prevent future student homelessness," Thistle said.

Thistle says 11 applications were submitted, but the agency selected five based on demand for this type of housing assistance.

"We felt like equity was important in that the funding was distributed through throughout Maine, so that would impact students in both rural and city school districts," Thistle said.

Thistle says the funding could help as many as 1,700 students and families in rural Aroostook County, Bath, Biddeford, Lewiston and Portland.
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
