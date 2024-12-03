After 34 years, decree to improve mental health services in Maine is dissolved

The Maine Superior Court Tuesday dismissed a decades-old Consent Decree that sought to improve mental health services in the state.

The decree came out of a lawsuit 34 years ago stemming from the deaths of 10 residents at a state psychiatric hospital in Augusta. It required the state to make improvements at the hospital, now called Riverview Psychiatric Center, and to strengthen mental health services in the community.

Dan Wathen, the court master who oversaw the decree, said in October that the state had reached substantial compliance and recommended that the Mills administration request that it be dissolved.