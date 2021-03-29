-
Gov. Janet Mills says the state's debt to the federal government over Riverview Psychiatric Center's certification has been fully paid — with interest.…
Gov. Janet Mills is abandoning the proposal initiated by her predecessor to create a so-called “step down” unit in Bangor to handle psychiatric patients…
After nearly half a dozen years, the state's Riverview Psychiatric Center has passed federal inspection to qualify for funds under the Medicare program.…
BANGOR, Maine - A lease letter obligates the state to pay $11.3 million over 30 years for a psychiatric residence that was supposed to cost $2 million to…
Riverview Psychiatric Center has reached a major milestone toward being re-certified by the federal government.A recent survey by the Centers for Medicare…
Judge: Suit Against Riverview Alleging Retaliation After Patient Neglect Complaints Can Move ForwardA judge has ruled that a lawsuit alleging patient neglect and worker mistreatment at Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta can go forward this…
Bangor residents turned out in force Tuesday evening to let their city councilors know that they strongly oppose a plan by Gov. Paul LePage to build a…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage is moving forward with plans to build a privatized psychiatric residence without legislative oversight…
The court master who oversees the rights of mental health patients at Riverview Psychiatric Center says there have been improvements, but there's still…
Federal officials have informed the LePage administration that the state is improperly using federal funds at the Riverview Psychiatric Center. That puts…