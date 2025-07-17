Trump administration ends LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention hotline used by thousands of Mainers

When you call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, you can press one if you’re a veteran, press two if you need a Spanish-speaking counselor or press three if you're in the LGBTQ+ community. But as of today, service for the latter ends. The Trump administration announced funding cuts to the program last month.

In a statement in June, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration said the decision was made to “no longer silo” the services and “to focus on serving all help seekers, including those previously served through the Press 3 option.”

But LGBTQ+ advocates say the elimination of this specialized service puts already vulnerable kids at risk.

“We know that LGBTQ youth are four times as likely to seriously consider or attempt suicide, and so they, like our veterans, have unique experiences and unique needs that are best addressed by counselors who are particularly trained to meet those needs,” said Casey Pick, the director of law and policy at The Trevor Project.

The Trevor Project, a national suicide prevention nonprofit for LGBTQ+ youth, says 3,000 Mainers called the LGBTQ+ press 3 option last year. The press 3 option received nearly 1.5 million callers since it started in 2022, according to federal data.

The Trevor Project was one of the seven centers that provided 988 crisis support services for LGBTQ+ people through 988 and answered most of the calls made to the press 3 option last year. Pick said the Trevor Project had to cut staff who answer calls due to the funding cuts, strapping the nonprofit’s resources when more people are seeking support.

“Over the last three months, we've seen a 15% increase in young people who are reaching out to plus three,” Pick said. “So this is the worst possible time for this resource to go away, when more and more young people are reaching out in need.”

The creation of specialized care options under the 988 hotline was signed into law under President Donald Trump’s first term. U.S. Sen. Susan Collins was a co-sponsor of the bill.

“The 988 Lifeline is an invaluable tool that has saved countless lives. By improving coordination, enhancing oversight, and expanding access to services for high-risk populations, our legislation would strengthen the hotline to ensure that more Americans can receive timely, effective assistance,” Sen. Collins said in a press release after the legislation was introduced in 2022.

EqualityMaine Deputy Director Heide Lester said there are significant barriers to accessing mental health care for young LGBTQ Mainers, especially in rural parts of the state. A 2024 Survey on the Mental Health of LGBTQ+ Young People in Maine found nearly half of young people who wanted mental health care were unable to get it.

“Those barriers include things like cost, long travel distances, limited transportation options, and the fact that Maine is experiencing critical shortages in our behavioral health workforce,” Lester said.

Lester said LGBTQ+ young people are not inherently prone to higher suicide risk because of their sexual orientation or gender identity but rather experience health disparities linked to societal stigma and mistreatment.

The Maine Crisis Line, run by the Opportunity Alliance, is the state’s service of trained crisis specialists who provide free mental health support and suicide prevention. Those who call 988 and do not select options 1, 2 or in the past, 3, are diverted to this line. Lester said fortunately in Maine, there are many caring and trained counselors who are equipped to support LGBTQ people.

“In Maine, 988 services remain fully operational, locally connected, and available to all individuals, including LGBTQ+ youth and adults," said Maine DHHS' Director of the Office of Behavioral Health Sarah Squirrell in an email. "Individuals experiencing a mental health, substance use, or emotional crisis can call, chat or text 988 24/7 to be connected with trained crisis contact specialists. Our Maine-based specialists are here to listen, support, and help. Further details and resources can be found at 988Maine.com."

“We certainly hope that LGBTQ+ youth in crisis will still continue to call and seek out the support that they need. We do have links to warmlines and hotlines on our social media, and we try to get that information out to people,” Lester said.

Warmlines refer to numbers staffed only during set hours, whereas hotline are typically staffed 24/7.

Pick said the Trevor Project is speaking to state legislatures across the country about funding the LGBTQ suicide prevention line, and they hope to be able to train counselors who remain on the 988 lines on LGBTQ issues.

“We don't need to agree on everything about LGBTQ rights or experiences to know that we do all agree that saving lives matters. It brings us together,” Pick said. “It’s not about politics and should never be politicized. It's about people. It's about saving lives.”

Lester said that while calling 988 is still an option for folks, there are other resources out there specifically for LGBTQ people.

“You're not alone. We still want you to reach out for help if and when you need it,” Lester said. “There are resources. There are so many people who care, and whatever the government does is not a reflection of anyone's inherent worth or value.

Pick says despite funding cuts, the Trevor Project will still be available 24/7 for people seeking support via chat, text or phone at 1-866-488-7386.

Lester said that it is important to note that 988 and the Trevor Lifeline may call emergency services or law enforcement depending on the situation.

EqualityMaine shared these resources of support for LGBTQ+ youth:

- Trans Lifeline: 877-565-8860

- BlackLine: 1-800-604-5841

- LGBT National Youth Talkline: 800-246-7743

- Trevor Lifeline: 1-866-488-7386

