For the first time in Maine, an openly transgender person has been elected to public office. Geo Neptune was elected to the school board in Indian…
The legislature's Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee is recommending the creation of a new office in the Bureau of Veterans Services to handle requests…
A new report assessing policies that promote LGBTQ equality finds communities in Maine scored below the national average.In its annual Municipal Equality…
A gay bar in Maine's largest city has put up new front windows after 28 years of covering its smashed glass with plywood in the wake of homophobic…
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced an emergency ruling Tuesday removing transgender-specific health services from the list of…
50 Years after the Stonewall Riots that sparked a national movement, Mainers celebrated LGBTQ Pride in Portland with a parade, starting at Monument Square…
Growing up is not easy. But for Maine’s rural LGBTQ youth, it can be even harder. While urban and suburban communities offer some resources for…