Signal Notice: WBQA 96.7 is running at low signal power for the next few weeks. Click here for more ways to listen to Maine Public Classical.

LGBTQ legal advocates brace for policy attacks under Trump administration

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published January 2, 2025 at 10:34 AM EST
FILE - Hunter Schafer, of Raleigh, holds a sign supporting transgender youth during a special session of the North Carolina General Assembly in Raleigh, N.C., Dec. 21, 2016.
Ben McKeown
/
AP file
Hunter Schafer, of Raleigh, holds a sign supporting transgender youth during a special session of the North Carolina General Assembly in Raleigh, N.C., Dec. 21, 2016.

LGBTQ legal advocacy groups are girding themselves against attacks under a second Trump administration. But they say Maine already has strong state-level protections on the books.

Ricardo Martinez is the executive director of Boston-based GLAD Law, which pursues litigation on behalf of LGBTQ causes and communities.

He said the Trump campaign has already made some of its intentions clear.

"The incoming administration has been very candid about its plans, during the campaign and in the outline of Project 2025," Martinez said. "So we know, of course, that in the immediate crosshairs, there will be some attacks on LGBTQ people, especially transgender Americans."

Specifically, Martinez said his group is anticipating further restrictions on health care for transgender people, and will be watching for attempts to restrict trans people from enlisting in the military.

GLAD Law attorney Sarah Austin, who's based in Maine, said there's a lot of anxiety among the groups she works with, especially when it comes to potential attacks on transgender rights.

But she said it's important to remember that the state does have some guardrails in place.

"Maine has a shield law which protects access to well-established health care for transgender adolescents, and it also has laws prohibiting discrimination against transgender people in health care settings," Austin said.

