Maine groups affirm support for LGBTQ+ community after Supreme Court rules for web designer

The U.S. Supreme Court Friday ruled in favor of a Colorado graphic designer who said creating wedding websites for LGBTQ+ customers would violate her First Amendment rights as a devout Christian.

Gia Drew, Executive Director of Equality Maine, says she's hopeful the ruling is narrow and specific to Lorie Smith's 303 Creative case and won't impact gains made in Maine to support the LGBTQ+ community.

"On this last day of PRIDE Month, for six Supreme Court justices to rule [on] something [that] we think is radical and reckless against our community is pretty cruel, " Drew said. "It's a reminder that PRIDE was founded as an uprising fueled by resistance and resilience and we're going to fight back. We're not going to give up."

Drew says in anticipation of this ruling Equality Maine reached out to the Maine Immigrants Rights Coalition, Disability Rights Maine, religious groups, and the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce to show mutual support against attacks on protected classes in Maine.

Quincy Hentzel, CEO of the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce, said after the ruling that the area's business community will stand behind its commitment to LGBTQ+ residents.

"We will be looking for ways that the business community can play a role in affirming non-discriminatory practices," Hentzel said. "We feel strongly that no one should ever feel unwelcome or discriminated against in any business, and we stand affirmatively against any attempts to create hostile environments for members of our community."

Equality Maine says it has fought anti-LGBTQ+ bills at the State House this Legislative session and believes Maine's anti-discrimination laws will stand to protect the community.

The Maine Attorney General's office declined to comment on the ruling.

