Report says children's mental health, education and labor force growth will impact Maine's economy

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published November 20, 2024 at 6:33 PM EST
Brooke Proulx, a school social worker at Gorham Middle School, is teaching an 8th grade health class lesson about responsible decision-making skills. She, and other educators at the school, have noticed more stress and anxiety among students this year and more students acting out. This class is one way that the school is working to reinforce social and emotional skills to help support students through the rocky transition this year.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
In it's annual report released Wednesday, the Maine Economic Growth Council identified children's mental health, education and labor force growth as several challenge areas facing Maine's economy. The council said high housing and energy costs are also concerns.

The annual Measures of Growth report identifies where the Maine economy is improving and where there is still more work to do compared to other states across the country.

Yellow Light Breen, President of the Maine Development Foundation, a public-private organization focused on improving Maine's economy, said the drop in elementary and middle school students test scores are most concerning to him.

"If we really want to have well educated 20-year-olds, 30-year-olds and 40-year-olds in the Maine of the future, we have to do right by them in preschool and in early elementary," Breen said.

According to the report, the state is doing well in the areas of internet connectivity, improved roadways and limited increases in greenhouse gas emissions and forestland removal.
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year.
