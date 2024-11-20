Report says children's mental health, education and labor force growth will impact Maine's economy

In it's annual report released Wednesday, the Maine Economic Growth Council identified children's mental health, education and labor force growth as several challenge areas facing Maine's economy. The council said high housing and energy costs are also concerns.

The annual Measures of Growth report identifies where the Maine economy is improving and where there is still more work to do compared to other states across the country.

Yellow Light Breen, President of the Maine Development Foundation, a public-private organization focused on improving Maine's economy, said the drop in elementary and middle school students test scores are most concerning to him.

"If we really want to have well educated 20-year-olds, 30-year-olds and 40-year-olds in the Maine of the future, we have to do right by them in preschool and in early elementary," Breen said.

According to the report, the state is doing well in the areas of internet connectivity, improved roadways and limited increases in greenhouse gas emissions and forestland removal.