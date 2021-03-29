-
Maine could join a handful of other states that grant public-sector unions greater access to new employees in order to recruit members.A proposal before…
A high tech company in rural western Maine employs more than 50 people from all over the state and beyond. About a quarter show up to work at the…
Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King wants U.S. employers to voluntarily offer paid parental or medical leave for workers while they are meeting necessary…
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ The Maine Department of Labor is getting $4.85 million in grants that will help train workers for new careers after they have been…
FairPoint union employees from Maine took their concerns over ongoing contract negotiations to corporate headquarters today in Charlotte, North Carolina,…