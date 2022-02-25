Skowhegan paper mill workers rally for better wages, benefits

Union workers at the Sappi paper mill in Skowhegan returned on Thursday to rally for what they say is a fair contract. They're asking the paper mill for higher wages and better benefits.

Many of the Sappi union workers see what other labor organizations have done in the last year, and they're taking notice.

Several dozen members of the United Steelworkers Local 9 stood outside their union hall Thursday afternoon to rally for a new contract. The old one expired in August, and union leaders have been negotiating with the Sappi mill since then. They say the company wants to cover less and raise out-of-pocket costs for union workers.

Pat Carleton is the union's local president. He says Sappi proposed raising wages by 3% annually for the next three years. But he says it's not enough.

"Every time we've negotiated with this company, we've lost purchasing power, and if there ever was a time for our members to stand up it's today. Across the country, you've seen this all over the country, where the labor movement is alive and well. And we have a lot of young members here who have grabbed on to that and said, 'What about us?'" he said.

Some 96% of union workers overwhelmingly rejected the company's last offer two weeks ago. Local 9 members rallied last week as a way to push for higher wages and better health care and retirement benefits.

Now they're back at the union hall in Skowhegan, this time with more workers and a few more supporters.

"I say it all the time, I'm more than happy to help businesses out that make sure that Mainers get opportunities. This is another situation where I just want to be here to say 'Hey, I know what it's like, I'm with you. I'll push. I'll push the company to do the right thing.' Hopefully they do it on their own," said Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, who was one of the supporters who stood on the side of the road with the union workers.

He says he has a personal connection to the paper mill. He spent a summer working for the mill as a high school student in 1986.

Sappi North America says it offered a proposal that included wage increases, changes to the defined benefit pension plan and an extra payment of $5,000 for its workers, which it says is worth an extra 5.5% of an average union worker's annual earnings. Sappi says that exceeds anything previously offered in the industry in recent years.

Nicole Ogrysko / Maine Public Workers at the Sappi paper mill in Skowhegan rallied for better wages and benefits on Feb. 24, 2022.

Justin Shaw, the union's executive vice president, has worked for Sappi for 14 years. He says the company's latest proposal would have been competitive a few years ago, but not now, when labor unions across the country are demanding a better deal and often getting higher wages in return.

"We're losing people out of this mill to go to other places because the vacation time, the health insurance, the wages, the family time. That's a big thing with our young members, the quality of life outside of the mill," he says.

Nathaniel Thomas has worked for Sappi for five years. He hopes to work there long enough to retire with the company. But he wants Sappi to offer higher wages, which he says will help him pay for essentials and a new house that he just bought.

"It would allow me not to live paycheck to paycheck," he says. "People think we make beaucoup bucks at a paper company. But when people think of beaucoup bucks, that was 40 years ago in the 80s when there were paper mills abound."

If Sappi doesn't raise wages or offer better wages, Thomas says he'd look for another job at another paper mill. He acknowledges there are fewer mills in Maine today, but says Sappi isn't the only game in town.

Carleton, the union president, says they'll sit down with the company next week to talk about the next steps. He says he hopes Sappi will take notice of the rally.

In a statement, Sappi says it's disappointed the union rejected the company's proposal. It declined to comment further, citing ongoing negotiations.

