Women's Commission releases 2024 labor report

Childcare and family caregiving continue to be barriers to women participating in the workforce full-time, according to a new report from Maine's Permanent Commission on the Status of Women.

Women are more likely than men to be employed on a part-time basis, and more likely to say the reason for working part-time is a childcare problem or family obligations. It's estimated there are 166,000 family caregivers in Maine, providing unpaid care valued at $2.9 billion.

Factors like these force Maine women to be exceptional just to survive, said commission member Eisha Khan.

"It is a call to action for all of us not to only recognize these disparities, but to address them with urgency and intentionality," she said. "Women and girls deserve systems that work with their potential and not against it."

The wage gap between men and women continues to persist, with the median annual gap in earnings just over $10,000.

Among parents, the wage gap is even higher, with mothers earning nearly $20,000 less per year than fathers.

The report finds that nearly 12% of Maine women have incomes below the federal poverty line, and that women are more likely to experience poverty in every Maine county. And women in Maine live longer than men, meaning they are more likely to need vital direct care services themselves as they grow older.

These are inequities that have a lasting impact on women's lives, said the commission's executive director, Elinor Higgins.

"And these gaps add up over time to have a devastating impact on women's financial security," Higgins said. "Women are more likely to work part time or to drop out of the workforce, often to provide care for family members, including children. This means that they aren't paying as much into Social Security or retirement savings. So older Maine women, who live longer than Maine men, and are more likely to need services and supports as they age, are more likely to struggle financially."

The commission recommends that the state address the ongoing direct care workforce shortage, and ensure that direct care services are accessible and workers are well-compensated.

The report also urges the state to support the employment and security of older women, and to continue to explore and pilot guaranteed income programs.