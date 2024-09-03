Maine Democrats say Republican policies would undercut rural healthcare

Elected Democrats in Maine are touting Vice President Kamala Harris' healthcare policies, and warning that a second term for former President Donald Trump would lead to cuts to popular programs.

Speaking at a virtual press conference on Tuesday, retired doctor and former Democratic state senator Ned Claxton said Medicaid funding is a crucial pillar to rural healthcare systems, and that Trump's policies would hurt patients.

"Adding work requirements to those on Medicaid, as Donald Trump has tried repeatedly to do — and it's been tried in other states — would decrease enrollment for those who should readily qualify," he said.

Claxton hailed the Biden-Harris administration's new policy allowing Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices, and capping insulin at $35 a month for seniors.

Rep. Chellie Pingree said if Democrats gain full control of Congress, the party would build on certain Biden administration policies, and codify abortion protections.

"Do much more to push pharmaceutical manufacturers to lower the price of prescription drugs, expand eligibility for healthcare and bring down the costs, improve women's healthcare, and expand substance use disorder treatment programs," Pingree said.

Trump's 2024 policy platform does not mention Medicaid. It calls for protecting Medicare with "no cuts."

During his first term, Trump repeatedly included cuts to Medicare in his budget proposals.