A Maine home health care worker told members of a U.S. Senate committee Wednesday that recent Medicare reimbursement reductions have limited providers'…
Shalom House's Community Integration Services Shut Down Due To Stagnant Medicaid Reimbursement RatesA program in Portland that helped 170 people with serious mental illness live in the community has been shut down.The executive director of Shalom House…
New Study Finds Maine Patients With Private Insurance Pay Nearly 3x What Medicare Patients Would PayA new study on hospital prices from the RAND corporation finds that patients with private insurance in Maine pay nearly three times what Medicare would…
A Falmouth woman appeared before a senate committee Wednesday to talk about the high cost of treating rheumatoid arthritis.80-year-old Patty Bernard told…
Four Maine hospitals are being penalized by Medicare for their rates of infection and patient injury. Central Maine Medical Center, Southern Maine Health…
The office of Gov. Paul LePage has issued what it calls some “clarifications” of statements LePage made about the state’s Medicaid program while taking…
AUGUSTA, Maine_ Legislative leaders have allowed a bill into next month's session that would re-establish the Medicaid managed care ombudsman that had…
Eleven Maine hospitals will be penalized by the federal government this year for having too many Medicare patients readmitted within a month.It's the…
BANGOR, Maine — This week Medicare reaches a milestone. The program will officially turn 50 on Thursday, and proponents are celebrating at events across…
No one likes paying medical bills, much less being over-billed. About five years ago, the federal government created a program to guard against…