© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
WMEA-HD 90.1 FM in Portland is off the air; WMEA-FM (non HD) is still on the air. | Bangor area listeners and viewers: Blackcap Mountain tower maintenance estimated timing is August 2 through August 16. Click here to learn more!
Health

Most people have retained Medicaid coverage in Maine, according to health department data

Maine Public | By Caitlin Andrews
Published August 10, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT

New data from the Department of Health and Human Services show that only about 4,000 Mainers have unenrolled from Medicaid since the coronavirus public emergency ended this spring. Advocates say that figure is a good sign that people aren't going without coverage.

Medicaid programs were allowed to keep people enrolled without renewal during the coronavirus public health emergency to prevent a loss of coverage. That provision ended this spring, and Maine began reviewing coverage in April.

So far, most people reviewed by the department have retained coverage. But of the 4,000 who lost it, about 23% were unenrolled for procedural reasons, like not responding to renewal notices. That's less than the national average of 75 percent, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Ann Woloson is the executive director of Consumers for Affordable Health Care. She says Maine's numbers are a sign that outreach to make sure that people either know to renew or find other coverage is working.

"They're taking extra steps to make sure someone is eligible or not. If they're no longer eligible, they are taking additional steps to link them to other kinds of coverage options," Woloson said.

The review of Mainecare eligibility is expected to take up to a year.

Tags
Health Medicare
Caitlin Andrews
Reporter Caitlin Andrews came to Maine Public in 2023 after nearly eight years in print journalism. She hails from New Hampshire originally.

See stories by Caitlin Andrews