Attention Radio listeners! WMED-FM & HD2 89.7 Calais are off the air as engineers work on upgrading necessary equipment. The WMED TV signal is operating on low power.

Sen. Collins proposes change to Medicare ambulance reimbursements

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published December 3, 2024 at 5:20 PM EST
Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chair Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on how the Special Diabetes Program is creating hope for those Living with Type 1 Diabetes, together with other children with Type 1 diabetes, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
/
AP file
Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chair Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Sen. Susan Collins has introduced a bill that would allow Medicare to reimburse ambulance services for some treat-in-place services.

Under current rules, if an ambulance service does not transport a patient to the hospital, it can't bill Medicare for the call.

Butch Russell, executive director of the Maine Ambulance Association, said that causes serious problems for small ambulance services struggling to operate.

"So if we're able to pick up more revenue on these calls that we're responding and the patients don't need to go to the hospital, it certainly will help fill that gap and hopefully help some of these smaller, struggling ambulance services in rural areas of Maine," he said.

Russell said that non-transport calls make up roughly 35% of total ambulance calls.

The legislation aims to reduce unnecessary emergency room visits and expenses for patients, and boost reimbursements for struggling ambulance services.

"It's a huge direction in helping fill the gap," he said. "It's not the answer, but it's definitely a huge step forward to help fill this gap, especially for rural Maine. So it's exciting, and I hope we can get it across the finish line."
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
