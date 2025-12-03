Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Hundreds of Portland high school students rally against Trump admin's immigration policies

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published December 3, 2025 at 4:58 PM EST
The students marched from Monument Square to City Hall in Portland on Dec. 3, 2025.
The students marched from Monument Square to City Hall in Portland on Dec. 3, 2025.
Tulley Hescock / Maine Public
Tulley Hescock / Maine Public
Local students yell chants together at a rally on Wednesday Dec. 3, 2025 protesting recent ICE arrests.
Local students yell chants together at a rally on Wednesday Dec. 3, 2025 protesting recent ICE arrests.
Tulley Hescock / Maine Public
Tulley Hescock / Maine Public
Students rally outside Portland city hall on Wednesday, Dec. 3rd, 2025.
Students rally outside Portland city hall on Wednesday, Dec. 3rd, 2025.
Ari Snider / Maine Public
Ari Snider / Maine Public
Caroline Chong and Evie Jones are student organizers of the protest. Dec. 3, 2025.
Caroline Chong and Evie Jones are student organizers of the protest. Dec. 3, 2025.
Tulley Hescock / Maine Public
Tulley Hescock / Maine Public

Hundreds of high school students and their supporters poured into downtown Portland Wednesday to protest the Trump administration's immigration enforcement policies.

Addressing the raucous crowd outside city hall, Waynflete junior Omari Brent urged his fellow students to continue fighting for the future they want to see.

"I know that hope remains and I see it in spaces such as this - in organization, in resistance, and in advocacy," he said. "This event was born from the collective anger of Portland students, but it was made possible by the collective excitement of our community at the thought of change occurring."

Evie Jones, a senior at Casco Bay High School, helped organize the event. She said it was meant in part to show solidarity with immigrant students, many of whom she said are afraid to come to school.

"We are standing here to make sure that students know that we are here together," she said. "To protect education and protect their rights to live and be here."

Jones said she's heartened by the strong turnout, and hopes to harness that energy in the future.

Teachers, school administrators, and local elected officials also spoke at the event, with some calling attention to a Congolese family from Portland currently in ICE detention after trying to seek asylum in Canada.

Adam Ndahiro, a junior at Deering High School, said he's good friends with Joel Andre, one of the kids in that family. Ndahiro said the news of Andre's detention hit him hard.

Adam Ndahiro holds a sign in support of his friend, Joel Andre who is currently in ICE detention with his family.
Tulley Hescock / Maine Public
Tulley Hescock
/
Maine Public
Adam Ndahiro holds a sign in support of his friend, Joel Andre who is currently in ICE detention with his family.

"I was like, in shock," Ndahiro said. "He's a good kid, a good teammate, and a really, really good person."

Other speakers called on state and local leaders, as well as school administrators, to support stronger protections for immigrant students.

