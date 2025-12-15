Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Gov. Mills will let bill to limit police cooperation with federal immigration agents to become law

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published December 15, 2025 at 5:21 PM EST
Courtesy of Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Governor Janet Mills today announced she will let a bill to limit local law enforcement's cooperation with federal immigration agents become law.

The bill, passed by both chambers of the state legislature earlier this year, would generally prohibit police in Maine from stopping, interrogating, or detaining someone based on immigration status alone.

At the time, Mills, a Democrat, called the measure "overly broad and confusing," and declined to sign it, instead holding it until the legislature reconvenes.

But in an op-ed in the Portland Press Herald on Monday, Mills said the state "cannot turn a blind eye to ICE’s unacceptable actions," citing several examples of immigrants in Maine being taken into ICE custody despite having no criminal record.

Sue Roche, executive director of the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project, hailed the Governor's decision, saying in a written statement that it "ensures that Maine’s resources aren’t being diverted to further terrorize individuals and families, rip workers out of their jobs, destroy public trust, and create chaos and fear."
