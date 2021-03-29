-
Maine U.S. House Rep. Chellie Pingree wants the federal government to halt plans to open a new Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency facility planned…
PORTLAND, Maine - The acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement wants to clear the air about a new office in Maine's largest city.…
The opening of a new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Portland has sparked ire from some city residents.Activist Hamdia Ahmed helped…
A federal immigration judge has ruled that a 46-year-old Portland man won't be deported to Somalia — at least for now — under the United Nations…
A Portland man who was held by U.S. Immigration and Customs enforcement for nine months without a hearing at a county jail in New Hampshire is now free,…
Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage has denied a father of three's request to pardon a drug trafficking conviction that led to his deportation to Haiti.The…
Over the past several weeks, agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection have carried out random stops of people to question them about their…
The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol's Maine office says its agents have interviewed occupants of 21 Canadian-registered boats since last fall. The…
Maine 1st District Rep. Chellie Pingree is co-sponsoring legislation that would prohibit the federal government from separating children from their…
Officials from Portland Public Schools are telling the community that they will not report students to immigration enforcement officials, and say their…