Maine school districts preparing for possible visits from immigration enforcement

School districts across Maine are preparing for the possibility of visits from immigration enforcement officials after the Trump administration reversed long-standing federal policy limiting migrant arrests at sensitive locations such as schools and churches.

South Portland superintendent Tim Matheney says the district has welcomed large numbers of immigrant students in recent years, and the threat of federal agents entering schools is generating significant anxiety.

"I think I can speak for many school districts in saying that the protected area status that was in place previously made sense. Schools are places for learning, not for immigration enforcement," said Matheney.

Matheney says if federal agents show up at South Portland schools, he has directed staff to record their questions and contact him directly.

The day after the administration announced the policy change, Brunswick Superintendent Phillip Potenziano sent a letter to staff outlining how to interact with immigration enforcement officials.

Potenziano says there are a number of students in his district who could be affected, and he wants to have a clear plan for his staff if immigration enforcement officials show up on campus.

"We'll only give information if we're required to do so legally and that's what our plan is," said Potenziano.

The letter emphasizes that students' personal information is protected under federal law and that the district will not share it unless officers present a valid warrant.

Potenziano says he developed the policy with help from the district's legal counsel, the Maine School Management Association and the American Association of Superintendents.