Maine groups launch emergency fund to support immigrants and trans people

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published July 16, 2025 at 4:47 PM EDT
About 100 people rallied on the steps of the federal courthouse in Portland on Sunday, June 8th, in solidarity with protestors in Los Angeles pushing back against recent immigration raids there.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
An anti-ICE protest in Portland in June, 2025.

Several Maine organizations are launching a rapid response fund to support immigrants and trans people in the state who they say are facing increased threats under the Trump Administration.

The Maine Solidarity Fund will help cover the cost of legal representation and bond payments for immigrants in ICE detention, and provide support to their families.

Marpheen Chann, executive director of the Cambodian community group Khmer Maine, believes this approach will be more effective than individual fundraisers for each case.

"Our communities can come together to raise money and pool resources, and collectively make sure that our community members are taken care of as they're navigating these very difficult times," Chann said.

Kris Pitts, co-executive director of Maine TransNet, said the fund will help cover legal fees in harassment cases, and gender affirming care not covered by insurance. Pitts said there's a growing need for support as the Trump administration pursues a number of policies targeting transgender Americans.

"For our trans and nonbinary community members, particularly, the sense of urgency, I think, is there in a way that it wasn't before," Pitts said.

Other groups involved in the effort include Presente! Maine, Gateway Community Services Maine, and the Community Organizing Alliance.

The goal is to raise $1 million over the next year and a half.
Maine Immigration and Customs EnforcementImmigrants in MaineMaine TransNet
