Maine groups launch emergency fund to support immigrants and trans people

Several Maine organizations are launching a rapid response fund to support immigrants and trans people in the state who they say are facing increased threats under the Trump Administration.

The Maine Solidarity Fund will help cover the cost of legal representation and bond payments for immigrants in ICE detention, and provide support to their families.

Marpheen Chann, executive director of the Cambodian community group Khmer Maine, believes this approach will be more effective than individual fundraisers for each case.

"Our communities can come together to raise money and pool resources, and collectively make sure that our community members are taken care of as they're navigating these very difficult times," Chann said.

Kris Pitts, co-executive director of Maine TransNet, said the fund will help cover legal fees in harassment cases, and gender affirming care not covered by insurance. Pitts said there's a growing need for support as the Trump administration pursues a number of policies targeting transgender Americans.

"For our trans and nonbinary community members, particularly, the sense of urgency, I think, is there in a way that it wasn't before," Pitts said.

Other groups involved in the effort include Presente! Maine, Gateway Community Services Maine, and the Community Organizing Alliance.

The goal is to raise $1 million over the next year and a half.