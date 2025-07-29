ICE arrests OOB police officer for allegedly overstaying visa, trying to buy a gun

ICE has arrested an Old Orchard Beach police officer after he allegedly overstayed a visa and tried to purchase a firearm.

In a press release issued Monday, ICE said agents arrested Jon Luke Evans on July 25th in Biddeford, after he attempted to purchase a firearm to use in his job as a reserve police officer.

ICE said Evans, originally from Jamaica, entered the country lawfully in 2023, but alleges he overstayed his visa.

In a statement posted on social media, Old Orchard Beach police chief Elise Chard said Evans was hired in May as a summer reserve officer. She said the Department of Homeland Security confirmed his ability work legally in the U.S. through its E-Verify Program.

Chard said reserve officers are not allowed to take department-issued firearms home with them, and are not allowed to purchase or carry other firearms for police duties.

She said her department was never officially notified of Evans' arrest, and learned about it through ICE's press release.

She says the police will review Evans' employment status and conduct an internal investigation. ICE did not say where Evans is being detained or if he is still in custody.