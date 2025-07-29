Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Maine Public Radio and Classical have been experiencing intermittent outages/weak signal on 91.1 and 89.7 FM stations.

ICE arrests OOB police officer for allegedly overstaying visa, trying to buy a gun

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published July 29, 2025 at 11:21 AM EDT
Courtesy of Immigration and Customs Enforcement

ICE has arrested an Old Orchard Beach police officer after he allegedly overstayed a visa and tried to purchase a firearm.

In a press release issued Monday, ICE said agents arrested Jon Luke Evans on July 25th in Biddeford, after he attempted to purchase a firearm to use in his job as a reserve police officer.

ICE said Evans, originally from Jamaica, entered the country lawfully in 2023, but alleges he overstayed his visa.

In a statement posted on social media, Old Orchard Beach police chief Elise Chard said Evans was hired in May as a summer reserve officer. She said the Department of Homeland Security confirmed his ability work legally in the U.S. through its E-Verify Program.

Chard said reserve officers are not allowed to take department-issued firearms home with them, and are not allowed to purchase or carry other firearms for police duties.

She said her department was never officially notified of Evans' arrest, and learned about it through ICE's press release.

She says the police will review Evans' employment status and conduct an internal investigation. ICE did not say where Evans is being detained or if he is still in custody.
Tags
Courts and Crime policeImmigration and Customs EnforcementImmigrants in Maine
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider