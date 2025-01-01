Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
Maine Public Radio and Classical have been experiencing intermittent outages/weak signal on 91.1 and 89.7 FM stations.

Emily Duncan Wilson

Emily Duncan Wilson is a sound designer, public radio host/producer, and educator originally from New Hampshire. After living in Vermont for the last two years, (and previously Massachusetts and Connecticut) she is excited to add Maine to the list of New England states she’s lived in, and begin exploring Portland as she starts her time at Maine Public Classical.

She previously worked at Interlochen Public Radio (Michigan) both as the producer of their educational podcast “Classical Sprouts” and daily radio show “Kids Commute,” and additionally as their Classical Digital Content Manager. She has taught theatrical sound design and audio storytelling at Interlochen Center for the Arts (Michigan) and Smith College (Northampton, MA), and has sound designed and assisted regionally at The Public Theater, McCarter Theatre, PAC NYC, Yale Repertory Theatre, Seattle Rep, as well as others. She was the associate sound designer for the NYT Critic’s Pick and Obie Award-winning production of Between Two Knees by the 1491’s (of Hulu’s Reservation Dogs).

Emily holds an M.F.A in Sound Design (Yale School of Drama) and a B.A. in Music with a Concentration in Multiple-Woodwind Performance (Smith College). She is also an avid thrifter and enjoys browsing antiques, reading and cooking from her favorite cookbooks, recording the sounds of nature, and playing woodwinds in musical theatre orchestra pits.