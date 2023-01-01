© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
WATCH: Maine Public Television Live Stream

Maine Public TV Live Stream FAQ

Frequently asked questions about streaming Maine Public Television and PBS KIDS.

Where can I live stream Maine Public Television?
There are four main ways to stream:

1. On desktop:
Maine Public website:

PBS website:

2. On your phone or tablet with the PBS App:
Click here to learn about the PBS App (free) and find the correct download link for your device.

3. On your smart TV (check brands below):
Click here to learn about the PBS App!

Supported smart devices (as of July 2023):

  • Roku
  • Apple TV (4th generation and newer)
  • Amazon Fire
  • Android TV

For an up-to-date list, click here!

4. Through a third-party service:

Where can I go for streaming support?
Visit the PBS Streaming Support page or the FAQ and troubleshooting page!

If you can't find an answer, you can send PBS a ticket, call PBS at 855-954-2525 (M-F 10am-11pm EST), or email webmaster@mainepublic.org.

Do I need to have PBS Passport to stream Maine Public?
No! You just need to use a supported device.