Maine Public TV Live Stream FAQ
Where can I live stream Maine Public Television?
There are four main ways to stream:
1. On desktop:
Maine Public website:
PBS website:
2. On your phone or tablet with the PBS App:
Click here to learn about the PBS App (free) and find the correct download link for your device.
3. On your smart TV (check brands below):
Click here to learn about the PBS App!
Supported smart devices (as of July 2023):
- Roku
- Apple TV (4th generation and newer)
- Amazon Fire
- Android TV
For an up-to-date list, click here!
4. Through a third-party service:
- YouTube TV
- Local Now
- [ADD MORE HERE]
Where can I go for streaming support?
Visit the PBS Streaming Support page or the FAQ and troubleshooting page!
If you can't find an answer, you can send PBS a ticket, call PBS at 855-954-2525 (M-F 10am-11pm EST), or email webmaster@mainepublic.org.
Do I need to have PBS Passport to stream Maine Public?
No! You just need to use a supported device.