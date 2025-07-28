Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Maine Public Radio and Classical have been experiencing intermittent outages/weak signal on 91.1 and 89.7 FM stations.
State of the Art

Sunday, July 27: Grant Wahlquist

By Heather McDougall
Published July 28, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Grant Wahlquist
Grant Wahlquist / Photograph courtesy of Smith Galtney

Last month, Center for Maine Contemporary Art (CMCA) in Rockland appointed Grant Wahlquist as its new curator. He joins us this week to talk about his first summer on the job, the three exhibitions running through September, and what’s ahead for CMCA’s Biennial this autumn as well as its forthcoming milestone anniversaries in 2026 and 2027.

Current Exhibitions:

Cheek to Cheek | Nicole Wittenberg
Through September 14, 2025

The Shape of Memory | Carlie Trosclair
Through September 7, 2025

Leaf Litter | Elizabeth Atterbury
Through September 7, 2025

Full details of the current exhibitions and the rest of CMCA’s offerings at cmcanow.org.

Center for Maine Contemporary Art / Credit: Dave Clough
1 of 4  — CMCA-EDIT.jpg
Center for Maine Contemporary Art / Credit: Dave Clough
Nicole Wittenberg, “Climbing Roses 4” (2024), Oil on canvas. Courtesy of the artist. / Credit: Dave Clough
2 of 4  — Wittenberg EDIT.jpg
Nicole Wittenberg, “Climbing Roses 4” (2024), Oil on canvas. Courtesy of the artist. / Credit: Dave Clough
Installation view of the shape of memory by Carlie Trosclair / Credit: Dave Clough
3 of 4  — Trosclair-EDIT.jpg
Installation view of the shape of memory by Carlie Trosclair / Credit: Dave Clough
Elizabeth Atterbury, 𝘞𝘩𝘰 𝘢𝘮 𝘐 𝘪𝘧 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘺𝘰𝘶, 𝘥𝘪𝘥 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘴𝘦𝘦𝘬 𝘮𝘦, 𝘥𝘪𝘥 𝘐 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘩 𝘣𝘢𝘤𝘬?, 2023, Mortar, plywood, glue, 79 1⁄2 x 60 x 1 3⁄4 inches and 𝘈𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘐𝘐 (𝘉𝘪𝘨 𝘚𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘬), 2025, Basswood 89 x 5 1/4 x 5 1/4 inches / Credit: Dave Clough
4 of 4  — Atterbury-EDIT.jpg
Elizabeth Atterbury, 𝘞𝘩𝘰 𝘢𝘮 𝘐 𝘪𝘧 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘺𝘰𝘶, 𝘥𝘪𝘥 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘴𝘦𝘦𝘬 𝘮𝘦, 𝘥𝘪𝘥 𝘐 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘩 𝘣𝘢𝘤𝘬?, 2023, Mortar, plywood, glue, 79 1⁄2 x 60 x 1 3⁄4 inches and 𝘈𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘐𝘐 (𝘉𝘪𝘨 𝘚𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘬), 2025, Basswood 89 x 5 1/4 x 5 1/4 inches / Credit: Dave Clough

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
See stories by Heather McDougall