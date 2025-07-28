Sunday, July 27: Grant Wahlquist
Last month, Center for Maine Contemporary Art (CMCA) in Rockland appointed Grant Wahlquist as its new curator. He joins us this week to talk about his first summer on the job, the three exhibitions running through September, and what’s ahead for CMCA’s Biennial this autumn as well as its forthcoming milestone anniversaries in 2026 and 2027.
Current Exhibitions:
Cheek to Cheek | Nicole Wittenberg
Through September 14, 2025
The Shape of Memory | Carlie Trosclair
Through September 7, 2025
Leaf Litter | Elizabeth Atterbury
Through September 7, 2025
Full details of the current exhibitions and the rest of CMCA’s offerings at cmcanow.org.
1 of 4 — CMCA-EDIT.jpg
Center for Maine Contemporary Art / Credit: Dave Clough
2 of 4 — Wittenberg EDIT.jpg
Nicole Wittenberg, “Climbing Roses 4” (2024), Oil on canvas. Courtesy of the artist. / Credit: Dave Clough
3 of 4 — Trosclair-EDIT.jpg
Installation view of the shape of memory by Carlie Trosclair / Credit: Dave Clough
4 of 4 — Atterbury-EDIT.jpg
Elizabeth Atterbury, 𝘞𝘩𝘰 𝘢𝘮 𝘐 𝘪𝘧 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘺𝘰𝘶, 𝘥𝘪𝘥 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘴𝘦𝘦𝘬 𝘮𝘦, 𝘥𝘪𝘥 𝘐 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘩 𝘣𝘢𝘤𝘬?, 2023, Mortar, plywood, glue, 79 1⁄2 x 60 x 1 3⁄4 inches and 𝘈𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘐𝘐 (𝘉𝘪𝘨 𝘚𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘬), 2025, Basswood 89 x 5 1/4 x 5 1/4 inches / Credit: Dave Clough