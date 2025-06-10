Bangor Studio/Membership Department
State of the Art

Sunday, June 8: Misha Oraa Ali

By Heather McDougall
Published June 10, 2025 at 10:15 AM EDT
Artist and Scientist Misha Oraa Ali / Credit: John Meader
Artist and Scientist Misha Oraa Ali / Credit: John T. Meader

In April, Waterville Creates hosted the Maine Art Educators Association Spring 2025 Conference. This gathering of art educators across the state explored the intersections of the visual arts and nature, play and technology, with a variety of practical workshops and talks on topics like Crankie Making, Tetrapak Drypoint Printing, AI in the Classroom and 3d Printing.

Artist and scientist Misha Oraa Ali led the Laser Cutting for Clay Workshop at the Conference and sat down with Heather McDougall to explain the process of laser cutting and its accessibility to even the youngest makers. Misha also shares about her experience of synesthesia leading to the development of a music to color synesthesia visualizer.

For more about Misha, go to mishaoraaali.com and for more about the Maine Art Educators Association, go to aeforme.org.

Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
