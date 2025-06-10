Sunday, June 8: Misha Oraa Ali

In April, Waterville Creates hosted the Maine Art Educators Association Spring 2025 Conference. This gathering of art educators across the state explored the intersections of the visual arts and nature, play and technology, with a variety of practical workshops and talks on topics like Crankie Making, Tetrapak Drypoint Printing, AI in the Classroom and 3d Printing.

Artist and scientist Misha Oraa Ali led the Laser Cutting for Clay Workshop at the Conference and sat down with Heather McDougall to explain the process of laser cutting and its accessibility to even the youngest makers. Misha also shares about her experience of synesthesia leading to the development of a music to color synesthesia visualizer.

For more about Misha, go to mishaoraaali.com and for more about the Maine Art Educators Association, go to aeforme.org.