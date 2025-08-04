Bangor Studio/Membership Department
State of the Art

Sunday, August 3: Chantal Harris

By Heather McDougall
Published August 4, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Chantal Harris
Monson Studio

Chantal Harris, Director of Monson Arts, joins us to talk about the outdoor sculpture installation and the gallery exhibition titled, The Quarries: Muse and Material, now on display in the town. She also shares her perspectives on artist residencies in both urban and rural settings, as well as a bit about Berenice Abbott, the 20th century photographer, who inspired the recent large-scale investment in the town of Monson.

Currently Running:
The Quarries: Muse and Material
Through November 2, 2025

Monson Outdoor Sculpture Project
Through June 2026

Full details of Monson Arts’ offerings at monsonarts.org.

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
