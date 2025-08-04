Sunday, August 3: Chantal Harris

Chantal Harris, Director of Monson Arts, joins us to talk about the outdoor sculpture installation and the gallery exhibition titled, The Quarries: Muse and Material, now on display in the town. She also shares her perspectives on artist residencies in both urban and rural settings, as well as a bit about Berenice Abbott, the 20th century photographer, who inspired the recent large-scale investment in the town of Monson.

Currently Running:

The Quarries: Muse and Material

Through November 2, 2025

Monson Outdoor Sculpture Project

Through June 2026

Full details of Monson Arts’ offerings at monsonarts.org.