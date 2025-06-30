Sunday, June 29: Shoni Currier

Ragamala Dance Company

Over more than four decades, the Bates Dance Festival has established itself as a global destination for dance. Based at Bates College in Lewiston, it’s a powerful draw for dancers, dance enthusiasts and the curious - for six weeks of performance, training and community building at both industry and local levels.

The festival’s director Shoni Currier joins us this week to share all about what’s ahead in the 2025 line-up, the strengths of being an arts festival embedded in an academic institution, and much more.

The Bates Dance Festival kicks off soon, with events from July 11 to August 1 in Lewiston.

For more about the festival, go to batesdancefestival.org.