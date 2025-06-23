Sunday, June 22: Melissa Reardon and Henry Kramer

The 32nd edition of the Portland Chamber Music Festival is coming up in August. Threaded throughout the program is a theme of love and romance, brought to life by many festival regulars – artists who return to Maine year after year for this cherished event in the summer arts calendar.

In this episode, the festival’s artistic director Melissa Reardon and one of those festival regulars – pianist Henry Kramer – a native of Cape Elizabeth, join us to talk about convening what has become a festival family every summer, the Portland premiere of a work by legendary harpist Henriette Renié and bringing the Bard to the stage in a marriage of music and the spoken word.

The 2025 Portland Chamber Music Festival runs August 14-23.

For more details, go to pcmf.org.