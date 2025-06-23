Bangor Studio/Membership Department
State of the Art

Sunday, June 22: Melissa Reardon and Henry Kramer

By Heather McDougall
Published June 23, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
A performance at the Portland Music Chamber Festival.

The 32nd edition of the Portland Chamber Music Festival is coming up in August. Threaded throughout the program is a theme of love and romance, brought to life by many festival regulars – artists who return to Maine year after year for this cherished event in the summer arts calendar.

In this episode, the festival’s artistic director Melissa Reardon and one of those festival regulars – pianist Henry Kramer – a native of Cape Elizabeth, join us to talk about convening what has become a festival family every summer, the Portland premiere of a work by legendary harpist Henriette Renié and bringing the Bard to the stage in a marriage of music and the spoken word.

The 2025 Portland Chamber Music Festival runs August 14-23.

For more details, go to pcmf.org.

Artistic Director and Violist Melissa Reardon / Credit: Lauren Desberg
Artistic Director and Violist Melissa Reardon / Credit: Lauren Desberg
Pianist Henry Kramer
Pianist Henry Kramer

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
