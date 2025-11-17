Sunday, November 16: Lemont Block Collective

At the corner of Pleasant and Maine in downtown Brunswick is an historic building called Lemont Block and its first floor is home to the Lemont Block Collective, a group of local visual artists whose work is available there but who also run the shop. The Collective is coming up to its fifth year in operation and with me to chat about it are one of the co-founders and managers of the Collective, Cole Tamminen and one of its member artists, Mary McKone.

