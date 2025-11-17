Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
State of the Art

Sunday, November 16: Lemont Block Collective

By Heather McDougall
Published November 17, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Lemont Block Collective logo

At the corner of Pleasant and Maine in downtown Brunswick is an historic building called Lemont Block and its first floor is home to the Lemont Block Collective, a group of local visual artists whose work is available there but who also run the shop. The Collective is coming up to its fifth year in operation and with me to chat about it are one of the co-founders and managers of the Collective, Cole Tamminen and one of its member artists, Mary McKone.

For more about the Lemont Block Collective, go to their website and for a full listing of all member artists in the Collective, go to their Artists Page.

The Lemont Block Collective storefront featuring a brick exterior with granite steps.

Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
