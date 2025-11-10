Sunday, November 9: Kelly Hall-Tompkins

The electrifying violin concerto by Wynton Marsalis is on the docket for the upcoming Bangor Symphony Orchestra concert on November 16, which features violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins. Kelly joins us this week to talk about this landmark work by the legendary New Orleans jazz man, as well as another very new concerto lighting up her performance schedule these days – one by American composer Jeff Beal. She also shares some thoughts on courage in charting one’s path in life and music.

For more about Kelly, go to kellyhall-tompkins.com, and for more about her upcoming appearance with the Bangor Symphony Orchestra, go to bangorsymphony.org.