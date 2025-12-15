Bangor Studio/Membership Department
State of the Art

Sunday, December 14: The Art of the Fugue from Portland String Quartet

By Emily Duncan Wilson
Published December 15, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Three lit candles glowing amidst a slew of Christmas decorations, pine cones, and pine needles.

The Portland String Quartet has a special annual winter tradition that centers around Bach’s iconic work, The Art of the Fugue. They perform it every year on the solstice in a free concert as a little gift to the people of Portland.

The Maine Public Classical team was so taken with this tradition that we decided to spotlight this tradition in our upcoming holiday special, Night Lights. And on this week's edition on State of the Art, we bring you a little taste of this Portland String Quartet / Art of the Fugue part of that program.

In this episode, Host Emily Duncan Wilson pays a visit to the quartet when they were out sharing this piece with students at The Telling Room in Portland.

Episode produced by Brenna Farrell.

To catch the full three-hour winter holiday special on Maine Public Classical, Night Lights, tune in at one of the broadcast times below or listen back online at mainepublic.org/nightlights where it will be available for two weeks, from Tuesday December 23 – Monday January 7.

Night Lights Broadcast on Maine Public Classical:

  • Tuesday December 23, 10:00 am
  • Wednesday December 24, 5:00 pm
  • Thursday December 25, 12:00 pm

For more about Night Lights, go to mainepublic.org/nightlights.

And for more about the Portland String Quartet, go to psqmaine.org.

State of the Art
Emily Duncan Wilson
Emily Duncan Wilson is a sound designer, public radio host/producer, and educator originally from New Hampshire. After living in Vermont for the last two years, (and previously Massachusetts and Connecticut) she is excited to add Maine to the list of New England states she’s lived in, and begin exploring Portland as she starts her time at Maine Public Classical.
