State of the Art

Sunday, November 2: Dr. Kari Francis

Published November 3, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Two soloists sing in front of a chorus of singers.

Dr. Kari Francis joined the Bowdoin College this Fall as the new Director of Choral Activities and Lecturer in Music. Raised in California and educated at Eastman, Columbia and Notre Dame, Dr. Francis has now settled in New England bringing her infectious enthusiasm and expertise in a cappella singing to the Bowdoin campus. There she now leads the college’s Chamber Choir and manages student a cappella groups. She sits down with us today to talk about her vision for a new sound for choral music at Bowdoin.

For more Dr. Francis, go to karisfrancis.com and for more about music at Bowdoin College, go to bowdoin.edu/music.

