State of the Art

Sunday, December 7: Dr. Aaron Rosen

By Heather McDougall
Published December 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Portrait of Aaron Rosen (Credit: Yvonne Maiden)
Portrait of Aaron Rosen (Credit: Yvonne Maiden)

In 1989, the Jewish artist R.B. Kitaj coined the term Diasporist Art. Today, a new generation of Jewish artists is pondering what it means to be displaced or uprooted, sketching out and creating connections across many communities and identities. All of that is the basis for an exhibition now running at the Maine Jewish Museum – an exhibition entitled “Up/Rooted”. It is guest curated by Dr. Aaron Rosen, Founder/Director of the Parsonage Gallery in Searsport and Executive Director of The Clemente Course in the Humanities.

Aaron joins us this week for a chat about the exhibition, Up/Rooted.

For more about the exhibition and the Maine Jewish Museum, go to mainejewishmuseum.org, and for more about Aaron and The Parsonage, go to parsonagegallery.org.

The Up/Rooted Exhibition features paintings and sculptures in a well-lit art gallery (Credit: Brett Woodard)
1 of 2  — Exhibition 1 Credit Brett Woodard edited.jpg
Up/Rooted Exhibition (Credit: Brett Woodard)
An artistic work by Rosalba Breazeale featuring leaves dangling from the branch of a tree.
2 of 2  — Rosalba Breazeale painting.jpg
Work by Rosalba Breazeale

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
