Sunday, December 7: Dr. Aaron Rosen

In 1989, the Jewish artist R.B. Kitaj coined the term Diasporist Art. Today, a new generation of Jewish artists is pondering what it means to be displaced or uprooted, sketching out and creating connections across many communities and identities. All of that is the basis for an exhibition now running at the Maine Jewish Museum – an exhibition entitled “Up/Rooted”. It is guest curated by Dr. Aaron Rosen, Founder/Director of the Parsonage Gallery in Searsport and Executive Director of The Clemente Course in the Humanities.

Aaron joins us this week for a chat about the exhibition, Up/Rooted.

For more about the exhibition and the Maine Jewish Museum, go to mainejewishmuseum.org, and for more about Aaron and The Parsonage, go to parsonagegallery.org.