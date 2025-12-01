Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Sunday, November 30: Ian Bannon and Colby Nathan

By Heather McDougall
Published December 1, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Six women and one boy are gathered in a circle on a stage. They are dressed in white robes and holding candles. One holds a wand in the shape of a star.

December is always a busy time at arts centers around Maine as the festive season goes into full swing. They are the third spaces in our communities where we can gather to celebrate the various holidays and traditions of this time of year, through listening, watching and all sorts of doing and making— and Mayo Street Arts is exactly that. Located in the East Bayside neighborhood of Portland, it acts as a welcoming space, brimming with music, theater, puppetry, dance and the visual arts.

Our guests this week are two folks from Mayo Street Arts to tell us about the incredible December line-up of events in store there—Executive Director Ian Bannon and Program Manager Colby Nathan.

December Events at Mayo Street Arts

  • December 5, 7:00 pm Shoestring Theater’s “Freak Bird”
  • December 6, 2:00 & 5:00 pm St. Lucia’s Day Procession with Merulae
  • December 7, 7:00 pm Palaver Strings’ Chamber Series: Testimonials
  • December 12, 7:00 pm Bilingual Holiday Parranda/Sing-along with Sol Y Canto & Friends
  • December 14, 2:00-5:00 pm Traditional Arts & Craft Market
  • December 15, 6:00 pm The Puppet Test Kitchen
  • December 17, 7:00 pm Grumbo’s Lonely Christmas
  • December 19, 7:00 pm Tholpavakoothu’s Ramayana

For more about MSA’s December line-up of events, go to mayostreetarts.org.

Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
