Sunday, November 30: Ian Bannon and Colby Nathan

December is always a busy time at arts centers around Maine as the festive season goes into full swing. They are the third spaces in our communities where we can gather to celebrate the various holidays and traditions of this time of year, through listening, watching and all sorts of doing and making— and Mayo Street Arts is exactly that. Located in the East Bayside neighborhood of Portland, it acts as a welcoming space, brimming with music, theater, puppetry, dance and the visual arts.

Our guests this week are two folks from Mayo Street Arts to tell us about the incredible December line-up of events in store there—Executive Director Ian Bannon and Program Manager Colby Nathan.

December Events at Mayo Street Arts



December 5, 7:00 pm Shoestring Theater’s “Freak Bird”

December 6, 2:00 & 5:00 pm St. Lucia’s Day Procession with Merulae

December 7, 7:00 pm Palaver Strings’ Chamber Series: Testimonials

December 12, 7:00 pm Bilingual Holiday Parranda/Sing-along with Sol Y Canto & Friends

December 14, 2:00-5:00 pm Traditional Arts & Craft Market

December 15, 6:00 pm The Puppet Test Kitchen

December 17, 7:00 pm Grumbo’s Lonely Christmas

December 19, 7:00 pm Tholpavakoothu’s Ramayana

For more about MSA’s December line-up of events, go to mayostreetarts.org.