Sunday, October 26: Jocelyn Lee

With Halloween around the corner and the darkness and mystery of the season descending upon us, there’s no better time dive into a brand new book titled, The Haunted – Contemporary Photography Conjured in New England, published by Speedwell. It’s a limited-edition art book, bridging the region’s literary past and the vibrant photographic scene of today. It draws inspiration from the written word, the natural world and many things otherworldly – magic, sorcery and witchcraft. Here to tell us about this new book is its editor, Portland-based photographer Jocelyn Lee.

The Haunted – Contemporary Photography Conjured in New England features photographers Tad Beck, Tabitha Bernard, Barbara Bosworth, Neville Caulfield, Caleb Charland, Jed Devine, Smith Galtney, Kate Greene, Pia-Paulina Guilmoth, Tonee Harbert, Cig Harvey, Dylan Hausthor, David Hilliard, Jocelyn Lee, Amanda Marchand, Leah Sobsey, Emily Sheffer, Peter Shellenberger, Wendy Small, Cheryle St. Onge, Shoshannah White, and poets Emily Dickinson, Robert Frost, Edna St. Vincent Millay, Mary Oliver, Anne Sexton, Mihku Paul, Marie Howe and Henry Wadsworth Longfellow among others.

A panel discussion about the book will take place on October 30 at 6:00 pm at the Portland Museum of Art, and a launch party will be held on the same evening from 7:00 pm to midnight at Light Manufacturing at Cassidy Point in Portland. Exhibitions accompanying this book are now presented at Moss Galleries in Falmouth through November 29 and at Light Manufacturing at Cassidy Point through December 1.

For more about The Haunted and the related events and exhibitions, go to speedwellprojects.com.