A fall Maine landscape
State of the Art

Sunday, October 26: Jocelyn Lee

By Heather McDougall
Published October 27, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
The Haunted

With Halloween around the corner and the darkness and mystery of the season descending upon us, there’s no better time dive into a brand new book titled, The Haunted – Contemporary Photography Conjured in New England, published by Speedwell. It’s a limited-edition art book, bridging the region’s literary past and the vibrant photographic scene of today. It draws inspiration from the written word, the natural world and many things otherworldly – magic, sorcery and witchcraft. Here to tell us about this new book is its editor, Portland-based photographer Jocelyn Lee.

The Haunted – Contemporary Photography Conjured in New England features photographers Tad Beck, Tabitha Bernard, Barbara Bosworth, Neville Caulfield, Caleb Charland, Jed Devine, Smith Galtney, Kate Greene, Pia-Paulina Guilmoth, Tonee Harbert, Cig Harvey, Dylan Hausthor, David Hilliard, Jocelyn Lee, Amanda Marchand, Leah Sobsey, Emily Sheffer, Peter Shellenberger, Wendy Small, Cheryle St. Onge, Shoshannah White, and poets Emily Dickinson, Robert Frost, Edna St. Vincent Millay, Mary Oliver, Anne Sexton, Mihku Paul, Marie Howe and Henry Wadsworth Longfellow among others.

A panel discussion about the book will take place on October 30 at 6:00 pm at the Portland Museum of Art, and a launch party will be held on the same evening from 7:00 pm to midnight at Light Manufacturing at Cassidy Point in Portland. Exhibitions accompanying this book are now presented at Moss Galleries in Falmouth through November 29 and at Light Manufacturing at Cassidy Point through December 1.

For more about The Haunted and the related events and exhibitions, go to speedwellprojects.com.

Comins Pond No. 17 | Kate Greene
1 of 6  — 1 - Comins Pond no.17 - Kate Greene.jpg
Comins Pond No. 17 | Kate Greene
Mica Dust #76 | Shoshannah White
2 of 6  — 2 - Mica Dust #76 - Shoshannah White.jpg
Mica Dust #76 | Shoshannah White
Autumn Stars 1 | Calbe Charland
3 of 6  — 3 - Autumn Stars 1 - Caleb Charland.jpg
Autumn Stars 1 | Calbe Charland
Firefly | Peter Shellenberg
4 of 6  — 4 - Firefly - Peter Shellenberger.jpg
Firefly | Peter Shellenberg
A closeup photo of a woman in profile nuzzled against a horse.
5 of 6  — 5 - untitled 4 - Cheryle St. Onge.jpg
Untitled 4 | Cheryl St. Onge
Big Dipper with clouds passing | Barbara Bosworth
6 of 6  — 6 - Big Dipper with clouds passing - Barbara Bosworth.jpg
Big Dipper with clouds passing | Barbara Bosworth

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
