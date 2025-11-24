Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
State of the Art

Sunday, November 23: Reba Askari

By Heather McDougall
Published November 24, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Reba Askari
Photo Credit: Hannah Ellsworth
The Little Prince and the Aviator on stage.
Photo Credit: Hannah Ellsworth

With the winter chill outside setting in and the winter holidays around the corner, it’s a great time to think about fun indoor activities for and with the little ones, whether they are your grandchildren, your nieces and nephews or your own children. To that end, the Children’s Museum & Theater of Maine (CMTM) at Thomson’s Point in Portland has much on offer, including two heartwarming upcoming winter productions, The Little Prince and Stellaluna. The Theatre Artistic Director, Reba Askari, joins us now to tell us about these shows and other news of what’s on the horizon for CMTM.

The Little Prince, based on the classic, starry-eyed story by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, runs November 28 to December 28, 2025.

Stellaluna, based on the New York Times bestseller by Janell Cannon, runs January 31 to February 22, 2026.

For details about these shows and more about the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, go to  kitetails.org.

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
