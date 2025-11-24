Sunday, November 23: Reba Askari

Photo Credit: Hannah Ellsworth

With the winter chill outside setting in and the winter holidays around the corner, it’s a great time to think about fun indoor activities for and with the little ones, whether they are your grandchildren, your nieces and nephews or your own children. To that end, the Children’s Museum & Theater of Maine (CMTM) at Thomson’s Point in Portland has much on offer, including two heartwarming upcoming winter productions, The Little Prince and Stellaluna. The Theatre Artistic Director, Reba Askari, joins us now to tell us about these shows and other news of what’s on the horizon for CMTM.

The Little Prince, based on the classic, starry-eyed story by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, runs November 28 to December 28, 2025.

Stellaluna, based on the New York Times bestseller by Janell Cannon, runs January 31 to February 22, 2026.

For details about these shows and more about the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, go to kitetails.org.