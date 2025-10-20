Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
State of the Art

Sunday, October 19: Dr. Kelly Hrenko and Kyle Nielsen

By Emily Duncan Wilson
Published October 20, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
The Crewe Center for the Arts
Photo Credit: Zach Boyce

Earlier this month, on Friday October 3, Maine Public Classical packed its bags and headed up the road to the Portland campus of the University of Southern Maine for a live broadcast from their brand new facility, the Crewe Center for the Arts, which officially opened on the same day.

Maine Public Classical’s Midday Host Emily Duncan Wilson was behind the mic that day, and while there she took some time out to talk to some of the movers and shakers who are not only part of the leadership for the new Crewe Center for the Arts but who also helped usher it into being in recent years. They include Dr. Kelly Hrenko, Associate Dean of the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, and Professor of Art Education, as well as Kyle Nielsen, Director of the Osher School of Music.

For more about the Crewe Center, and the upcoming events taking place there, go to usm.maine.edu/visual-performing-arts.

Two pianists perform on stage.
1 of 6  — Credit Will Wohler Presdient's Concert.jpg
Photo Credit: Will Wohler
Dancers rehearse in a studio.
2 of 6  — Credit Zach Boyce Dance Performance.jpg
Photo Credit: Zach Boyce
People gather outside the Crewe Center for the Arts for a musical performance.
3 of 6  — Credit Zach Boyce Crewe Center for the Arts 2.jpg
Photo Credit: Zach Boyce
4 of 6  — Credit Zach Boyce Kyle Nielsen Photo.jpg
Photo Credit: Zach Boyce
People gather inside the Crew Center for the Arts entrance.
5 of 6  — Credit Zach Boyce Great Hall Gallery.jpg
Photo Credit: Zach Boyce
A yellow ribbon is cut outside of the Crewe Center for the Arts.
6 of 6  — Credit Zach Boyce Ribbon Cutting.jpg
Photo Credit: Zach Boyce

State of the Art
Emily Duncan Wilson
Emily Duncan Wilson is a sound designer, public radio host/producer, and educator originally from New Hampshire. After living in Vermont for the last two years, (and previously Massachusetts and Connecticut) she is excited to add Maine to the list of New England states she’s lived in, and begin exploring Portland as she starts her time at Maine Public Classical.
