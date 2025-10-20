Sunday, October 19: Dr. Kelly Hrenko and Kyle Nielsen

Earlier this month, on Friday October 3, Maine Public Classical packed its bags and headed up the road to the Portland campus of the University of Southern Maine for a live broadcast from their brand new facility, the Crewe Center for the Arts, which officially opened on the same day.

Maine Public Classical’s Midday Host Emily Duncan Wilson was behind the mic that day, and while there she took some time out to talk to some of the movers and shakers who are not only part of the leadership for the new Crewe Center for the Arts but who also helped usher it into being in recent years. They include Dr. Kelly Hrenko, Associate Dean of the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, and Professor of Art Education, as well as Kyle Nielsen, Director of the Osher School of Music.

For more about the Crewe Center, and the upcoming events taking place there, go to usm.maine.edu/visual-performing-arts.