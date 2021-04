Double Your Gift - Company Matching

Corporate matching gifts are donations your employer makes on your behalf to match your charitable contributions. Employers often match dollar-for-dollar, but some companies will double or even triple the value of your gift, even for retired employees.For more information, contact Christina Berube, cberube@mainepublic.org Please use the search tool below to see if your company will match your donation and to access the forms, guidelines, and instructions that you need to submit a matching gift.Our mailing address: