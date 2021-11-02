Gift of Securities

There are distinct income tax advantages of giving securities over cash, and the benefits are twofold: you will receive a deduction for the fair market value of the stock (up to 30% of your adjusted gross income), and capital gains taxes do not apply. Charitable gifts of appreciated securities make sense now more than ever.

Outright gifts of appreciated securities (stocks, bonds, mutual fund shares) to Maine Public are tax deductible at full fair-market value if they are long-term in nature (owned for more than 12 months). To avoid capital gains taxes, you must donate the actual securities, not the proceeds of their sale. You can completely avoid capital gain tax that you would owe on the difference between the cost basis and the price at which the asset is sold.

To take advantage of this tax-wise way to support Maine Public, please contact your broker with the following information:

To donate DTC-eligible securities please contact:

Rachael Billings at Bangor Savings Bank

207-541-2718

Rachael.Billings@bangor.com

DTC Eligible Securities (Stock)

Participant ID (DTC #): 2039

Bangor Savings Bank A/C # DTC: 11222

Client Name: Maine Public Broadcasting

Client A/C #: #669-140010

Federal Eligible Securities (Bonds)

ABA: 042000013

FRB Name: U.S. Bank N.A. Trust

Third Party: 1050/Trust

For SEI Account: 001050985490

FFC: Maine Public Broadcasting #669-140010

Mutual Funds

Prior to initiating mutual fund transfers, please email name of fund, CUSIP, and approximate amount to Bangor Savings Bank, relationshipsupportteam@bangor.com. They will provide instructions specific to that individual fund. Depending on the fund, this can take several business days.

For additional information, please contact:

Scott Marchildon

Chief Development Officer

207-330-4510

smarchildon@mainepublic.org

This information is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as tax or legal advice. Maine Public does not offer financial advice. We recommend reviewing any gift plan with your personal advisors.

