Maine's Political Pulse

Aug. 14, 2025: GOP gubernatorial hopeful takes aim at one of Maine's Somali-American lawmakers

Published August 14, 2025 at 1:55 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

The 2026 gubernatorial election is 16 months away, yet Republican hopeful Bobby Charles has already managed to break through the mostly routine campaign rollouts by the rest of the ever-growing field of candidates.

Maine's Political Pulse was written this week by State House bureau chief Steve Mistler and State House correspondent Kevin Miller, and produced by news editor Andrew Catalina. Read past editions or listen to the Political Pulse podcast at mainepublic.org/pulse.

