Waldo County delays vote on 2026 county budget after residents balk at proposed 36% increase

Officials in Waldo County are grappling with a proposed budget hike of 36 percent over last year. It includes an increase of 4 and a half million dollars for expenses such as health insurance for county employees.

But residents told commissioners at a public hearing Friday evening that they aren't willing to pay a double-digit tax increase, and Waldo County Commissioners delayed the vote on the budget.

Bob Kurek, who chairs the Waldo County Budget Committee, said audits of the past few years could help the committee better understand how money has been spent.

"I'd like walk through the County's budget sheet with auditors to see where the County is on their balance sheet," Kurek said.

Kurek said cuts in services are likely needed to get the County budget more in line with residents' expectations.

"We realize our responsibility to all of the residents of Waldo County," Kurek said. "We certainly hear what they have to say and we're going to push to get the budget in line with county residents' expectations."

Kurek said the Waldo County Budget Committee will meet next month to come up with goals for commissioners to craft a new plan.