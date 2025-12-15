Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Former SpaceX engineer ends bid for U.S. Senate seat in Maine

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published December 15, 2025 at 6:34 PM EST

Former SpaceX engineer Phillip Rench of Waterboro is ending his U.S. Senate bid, citing an undisclosed personal development.

Rench was seeking to challenge Republican Sen. Susan Collins next year as an independent and was one of the first candidates to get into the contest.
Former SpaceX engineer Phillip Rench
Phillip Rench for U.S. Senate
Former SpaceX engineer Phillip Rench

Despite early press attention, his bid was eclipsed by other candidates who have built full-fledged campaign operations.

Rench made his announcement in a Facebook post on Sunday in which he lamented that social issues are dominating the debate instead of affordability.

He indicated that he's interested in running for the Senate in 2030 "under the right conditions."
Tags
Politics 2026 Election
Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public’s chief politics and government correspondent. He is based at the State House.
See stories by Steve Mistler