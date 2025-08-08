Bangor Studio/Membership Department
History
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Preserving Memories

By Cindy Han
Published August 8, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Antique pocket watch on an old letter with old-style handwriting and a fountain pen
Maine Public

What treasures are hidden in attics and basements all over Maine? Anyone who has gone through a family members’ keepsakes and memorabilia knows that among a lot of junk, certain finds turn up—letters that share family lore, a military uniform, photos of historic value, and other cherished heirlooms. We discuss what to assess, donate or sell – and ways to document or preserve items for posterity.

Panelists:
Bernard Fishman, director, Maine State Museum
Nancy Prisk, genealogist specializing in Maine family roots
Amanda Kent, president, Maine Wicked Goods Mercantile in Freeport

VIP Callers:
Catherine Liberty, Falmouth resident; sixth generation to live in house belonging to Merrill family
Deborah McLean, antiques dealer; owner, Antiquities Refuge League; co-manager, Lemont Block Collective
Gregory Curtis, head of special collections and projects, Fogler Library, University of Maine

