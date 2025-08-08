Preserving Memories

What treasures are hidden in attics and basements all over Maine? Anyone who has gone through a family members’ keepsakes and memorabilia knows that among a lot of junk, certain finds turn up—letters that share family lore, a military uniform, photos of historic value, and other cherished heirlooms. We discuss what to assess, donate or sell – and ways to document or preserve items for posterity.

Panelists:

Bernard Fishman, director, Maine State Museum

Nancy Prisk, genealogist specializing in Maine family roots

Amanda Kent, president, Maine Wicked Goods Mercantile in Freeport

VIP Callers:

Catherine Liberty, Falmouth resident; sixth generation to live in house belonging to Merrill family

Deborah McLean, antiques dealer; owner, Antiquities Refuge League; co-manager, Lemont Block Collective

Gregory Curtis, head of special collections and projects, Fogler Library, University of Maine