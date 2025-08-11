Community land trusts—also called housing trusts—aim to provide safe and affordable housing in towns across Maine. We’ll learn how these trusts invest in land and find ways to build or protect homes for families to own—and to keep housing prices manageable. They also focus on land protection and conservation.

This is part of our series "The Cost of Living: Maine's Housing Shortage."

Panelists:

Larissa Crockett, executive director, Neighborhood Housing Trust

Nancy Williams, president, Waterville Community Land Trust

Kathy Miller, executive director, Mount Desert 365

VIP Callers:

Mark Gorski, chairperson, Greater Portland Community Land Trust

Scott Vonnegut, architect based in Portland; former board member Greater Portland Community Land Trust

Marla O’Byrne, executive director, Island Housing Trust

