Business and Economy
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Housing Trusts

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published August 11, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Artist rendering of new housing for Mount Desert Island showing new, spacious white houses along tree-lined street
MD 365

Community land trusts—also called housing trusts—aim to provide safe and affordable housing in towns across Maine. We’ll learn how these trusts invest in land and find ways to build or protect homes for families to own—and to keep housing prices manageable. They also focus on land protection and conservation.
This is part of our series "The Cost of Living: Maine's Housing Shortage."

Panelists:
Larissa Crockett, executive director, Neighborhood Housing Trust
Nancy Williams, president, Waterville Community Land Trust
Kathy Miller, executive director, Mount Desert 365

VIP Callers:
Mark Gorski, chairperson, Greater Portland Community Land Trust
Scott Vonnegut, architect based in Portland; former board member Greater Portland Community Land Trust
Marla O’Byrne, executive director, Island Housing Trust

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
