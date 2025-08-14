Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Sharks

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published August 14, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
White shark in water swimming towards camera
Atlantic White Shark Conservancy / AP

Do sharks know it’s the 50th anniversary of the movie “Jaws” this summer? Recent shark sightings off the coast of Maine have brought sharks back in the spotlight. We learn about the kinds of sharks that are in Maine waters, why there have been more white shark sightings lately, what shark research and conservation is underway; and what the public needs to know about these fascinating creatures.

Panelists:
Matt Davis, shark scientist, Maine Department of Marine Resources
Kyle Oliveiri, PhD student in marine biology, University of Maine and Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences

VIP callers:
Paul Plummer, harbormaster & marine resource administrator, Town of Harpswell
Clayton Nyiri, recent graduate of University of New England studying marine biology and neuroscience; studies sharks; graduate student focusing on underwater photography, U Mass Dartmouth

Maine Calling
