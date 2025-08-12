PBS NewsHour’s Nick Schifrin will speak at the Camden Conference on Aug. 16th; his talk is called “Tell Me About Your Son: Staying Resilient while Covering War.” He will share his experiences as a journalist covering wars and conflicts abroad, and what he has learned about being empathetic when telling people’s stories.

Panelist:

Nick Schifrin, award-winning foreign affairs and defense correspondent, PBS NewsHour; formerly Al Jazeera America’s Middle East correspondent; he has won awards for his coverage in Gaza and Ukraine