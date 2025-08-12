Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Nick Schifrin

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published August 12, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
PBS journalist Nick Schifrin head shot - wearing blue suit with tie and smiling
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour’s Nick Schifrin will speak at the Camden Conference on Aug. 16th; his talk is called “Tell Me About Your Son: Staying Resilient while Covering War.” He will share his experiences as a journalist covering wars and conflicts abroad, and what he has learned about being empathetic when telling people’s stories.

Panelist:
Nick Schifrin, award-winning foreign affairs and defense correspondent, PBS NewsHour; formerly Al Jazeera America’s Middle East correspondent; he has won awards for his coverage in Gaza and Ukraine

