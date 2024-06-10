© 2024 Maine Public

John Terhune

Portland Press Herald reporter

John reports on police and crime for the Portland Press Herald.

He previously covered the cities of Bath and Brunswick for the Times Record and was a staff writer for The Forecaster.

A former Waterville Panther, John returned to Maine after studying philosophy at Middlebury College in Vermont and journalism at Boston University.

When he’s not writing about Maine communities, John spends his time practicing yoga, organizing games of Survivor and obsessively following the Red Sox farm system.